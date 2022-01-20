SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 326,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

