SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

