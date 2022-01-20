SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,750 shares of company stock worth $347,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

