SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CRA International by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

