SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Verso as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Verso by 68.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Verso by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verso by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of Verso stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.