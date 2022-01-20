SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

