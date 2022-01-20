Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Shapeways alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

SHPW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,047. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shapeways (SHPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.