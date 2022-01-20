Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Gap Down to $13.13

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $12.80. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 4,564 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.