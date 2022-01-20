Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Trading Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Shell Midstream Partners traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. 42,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,190,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

