Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Trading Up 1%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

About Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SZKBF)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

