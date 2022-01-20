Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,613.66.

SHOP opened at $1,030.95 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,397.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,450.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

