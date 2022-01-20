Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Decreases By 27.7%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 112,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $512.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

