Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Rises By 25.4%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $500.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.86. BELIMO has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $7,916.50.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

