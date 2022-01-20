Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Drops By 20.8%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 695,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $902.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

