Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declines By 32.4%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $307.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

