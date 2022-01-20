Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 27.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

