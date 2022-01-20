Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Drops By 27.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
About Bluestone Resources
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.