Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Rises By 22.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,439,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,615,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Shares of BYDDF stock remained flat at $$33.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 116,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,509. BYD has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

