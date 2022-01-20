Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Rises By 22.1%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

CAE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 294,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 812,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

