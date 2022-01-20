Short Interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Drops By 27.7%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $459,177,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.44. 79,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

