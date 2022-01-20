Short Interest in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Increases By 26.6%

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 422,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. CBTX has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

