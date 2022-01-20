Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Increases By 30.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,257.3 days.
CHLLF stock remained flat at $$6.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. China Literature has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
China Literature Company Profile
