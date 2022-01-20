Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Increases By 30.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,257.3 days.

CHLLF stock remained flat at $$6.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. China Literature has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

