Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Declines By 20.4%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth $33,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

