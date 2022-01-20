Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Grows By 38.7%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $446.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

