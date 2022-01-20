Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Increases By 25.4%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,337,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,785,375. Eco-Tek Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

