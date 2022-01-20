Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Increases By 25.4%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,337,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,785,375. Eco-Tek Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Eco-Tek Group
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Tek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Tek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.