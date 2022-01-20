Short Interest in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Rises By 17.4%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 11,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,719. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000.

