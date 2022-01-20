Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Declines By 26.9%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. 11,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.