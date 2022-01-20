Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Grows By 23.1%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE GENI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 2,281,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $42,134,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.