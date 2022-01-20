Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Rises By 26.3%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 2,376,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,125. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

