Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Decreases By 20.0%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 21,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.16. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

