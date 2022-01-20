Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Increases By 34.4%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,882,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.