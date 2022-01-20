Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Rises By 25.4%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Lawson stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Lawson has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Get Lawson alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lawson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.