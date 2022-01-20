Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Declines By 20.0%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

LGHL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Lion Group has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lion Group stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Lion Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

