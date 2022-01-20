Short Interest in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Rises By 16.2%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,875,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 436,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

