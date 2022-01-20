Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Grows By 27.5%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 283,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.