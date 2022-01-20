Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Declines By 22.4%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,095.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

