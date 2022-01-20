Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Declines By 22.4%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,095.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
