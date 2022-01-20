Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declines By 31.9%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

