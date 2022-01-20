Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Rises By 30.0%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 84,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,442. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

