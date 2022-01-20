Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Decreases By 29.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $2,977,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 374,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $677.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.