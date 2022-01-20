Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Decreases By 29.5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $2,977,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
PERI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 374,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $677.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $33.09.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
