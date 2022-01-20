Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rises By 26.8%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get RF Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 325,993 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 10,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,097. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.