Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Declines By 20.1%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.