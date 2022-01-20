Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expands By 21.2%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 584,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,729. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

