Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Expands By 19.0%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKIC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,456,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

AKIC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

