Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Declines By 29.4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 9,978,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,982. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

