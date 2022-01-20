Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Drops By 26.9%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.93 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

