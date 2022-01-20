Short Interest in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Rises By 21.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,667,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.38. 96,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,283. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

