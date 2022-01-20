Short Interest in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Grows By 24.9%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. 385,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,332. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.