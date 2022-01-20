SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

SIBN opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

