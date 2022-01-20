Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux cut Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

