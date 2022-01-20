Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $508.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $508.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $351.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

