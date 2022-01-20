Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $373.94 and last traded at $358.11, with a volume of 10575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.39.

The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

